Jadon Sancho one of world’s best dribblers, statistics show

If Manchester United succeed in signing their top transfer target Jadon Sancho they will be getting a player with totally different attributes to anyone else at the club.

The Red Devils are believed to be in pole position to sign the 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund, with other suitors Chelsea and Liverpool having cooled their interest and Real Madrid having other priorities.

Sancho himself has also sent out positive noises about his willingness to come to Old Trafford, including a cheeky sip of his drink in a live Q&A session on Instagram when a fan posted ‘Sip water if you’re joining United’.

And yesterday the statisticians at @UtdArena published a chart showing exactly what Sancho would bring United that they do not already have.

Jadon Sancho is not just a creator and goalscorer…he's the whole offensive package. pic.twitter.com/5oB3M0Zdqw — UtdArena. (@utdarena) April 15, 2020

The chart measured two football attributes – how much or how often a player takes on opposition players (‘take-on’) and how much or how often the player runs with the ball at his feet (‘carry’).

If a player does a lot of both, it means he has a strong dribbling profile (‘double-trouble’).

The chart reveals that Sancho has one of the strongest dribbling profiles in world football.

The England international joins the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Adama Traore in the double-trouble category. No other Manchester United player is in that category.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Dan James have strong take-on profiles – Rashford especially – but do not carry the ball. Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba carry but tend not to take-on.

The statistics show that if the Bundesliga star joins the Red Devils, it will not just be his goals and assists that transform the side, but he will also add a dimension in terms of his direct attacking style.

United have wanted Sancho for some time and he is a player who is an ideal fit in terms of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred style of play and personality profile. His market value is currently just over £100 million but Dortmund are hoping to get closer to £120 million for the player.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.