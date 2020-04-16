Kai Havertz fuels Premier League transfer speculation with forthright comments

Manchester United target Kai Havertz has been speaking out about his desire to play football outside of Germany, fuelling speculation about a move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world and has attracted the attention of Liverpool and Bayern Munich as well as the Red Devils.

United reportedly made an enquiry about Havertz last summer but Leverkusen did not wish to sell.

However, it is understood that the German club’s position has softened and that they are resigned to losing the young international this summer. They are however unbending in their €100 million (£87 million) asking price.

Bayern had appeared to be in pole position to sign Havertz but the player’s comments to Sport Bild suggest that the issue is far from settled.

‘I often wonder what others seem to know about me. I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.’

Recent reports have also suggested that he is not keen on joining the Bavarian side.

‘Kai Havertz does not fancy a move to Bayern Munich this summer’ says Bavarianfootballworks.com.

‘The Bavarians have been linked with him for some time now, but the player feels uncomfortable with the competitiveness for playing time at the Sabener Strasse, which often continues off the pitch.’

In addition, Bayern are reported to be finally closing in on their long awaited acquisition of Manchester City’s Leroy Sané, who may tie up a big portion of their summer transfer kitty.

Liverpool have been linked more with Havertz than have United, possibly due to Jurgen Klopp’s close association with the Bundesliga, but they are not normally willing to pay the sort of amount that will be required to secure Havertz’s services.

United could therefore be left in a strong position to test Leverkusen’s resolve if Paul Pogba is sold and a world class replacement is needed.

