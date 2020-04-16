Manchester United face competition as they reignite John McGinn interest

Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing in Aston Villa’s John McGinn as their efforts to make the most of the upcoming transfer window continues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was set to continue his revolution this summer but given the current circumstances, his plans may be thrown in turmoil.

The global health crisis has brought a halt to the season leaving United to readjust themselves ahead of what is expected to be a quiet window.

Solskjaer insisted his club won’t be affected and will be press on with their transfer plans but no club is safe from the current circumstances.

Nonetheless, the legendary Norwegian was believed to be chasing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish but apparently he doesn’t want to just stop there.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are not just keen on Grealish but also on McGinn but will have to fight Newcastle’s potential £30m bid for the latter player.

If Villa face relegation this season then a host of their stars could be moved on for cheap, particularly given how the economy is expected to crash.

McGinn will provide some much-needed cover in central-midfield but it could be argued a defensive-midfielder is actually the position that needs more attention.