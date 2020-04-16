Manchester United face competition as they reignite John McGinn interest
Home
First Team

Manchester United face competition as they reignite John McGinn interest

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United are reportedly keen on bringing in Aston Villa’s John McGinn as their efforts to make the most of the upcoming transfer window continues.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was set to continue his revolution this summer but given the current circumstances, his plans may be thrown in turmoil.

The global health crisis has brought a halt to the season leaving United to readjust themselves ahead of what is expected to be a quiet window.

Solskjaer insisted his club won’t be affected and will be press on with their transfer plans but no club is safe from the current circumstances.

Nonetheless, the legendary Norwegian was believed to be chasing Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish but apparently he doesn’t want to just stop there.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are not just keen on Grealish but also on McGinn but will have to fight Newcastle’s potential £30m bid for the latter player.

If Villa face relegation this season then a host of their stars could be moved on for cheap, particularly given how the economy is expected to crash.

McGinn will provide some much-needed cover in central-midfield but it could be argued a defensive-midfielder is actually the position that needs more attention.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus