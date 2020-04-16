Manchester United readied bids for winger and striker before lockdown

Manchester United were preparing offers for Jadon Sancho and an unnamed striker before football went into lockdown, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

In a live Q&A this afternoon, Ornstein confirmed that United were in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential Sancho transfer.

‘I know Man Utd are keen on Sancho and before the shutdown they were very much among the clubs in the mix and holding conversations’ Ornstein said.

‘What happens now is anybody’s guess because we think the asking price will be around 120m euros and will United pay that?’

The expert was also unsure as to whether the 20-year-old would want to move to Old Trafford if United were not able to offer Champions League football.

‘Does he want to go there? I think he would be open to it – but my understanding is he wants to join a club who are playing in the Champions League next and we don’t know if United will be.’

Ornstein then went on to add a very interesting comment.

‘United were also preparing an offer for a striker before the lockdown – not sure who – and the idea was if he ended up signing Ighalo would return to China.’

‘But COVID-19 has thrown everything up in the air, so we don’t know how things will pan out.’

The revelation has already sent United fans wild on Twitter, speculating as to who the unnamed striker could be.

Recent reports have linked the Red Devils with Spurs’ Harry Kane, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

