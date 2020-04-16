Marcos Rojo begs Manchester United to let him stay at Estudiantes

Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo has sent out a plea to the club to extend his loan deal to Estudiantes by six more months.

The Argentinian completed the last-minute loan to his former side in January. He had been struggling again with injuries and had managed just nine games in the first half of the season.

The Red Devils have been willing to sell Rojo for some time and a loan deal to take him to Everton in the summer collapsed at the last minute. The club was therefore happy to sanction the six-month deal, negotiated with Estudiantes chairman and former Red, Juan Sebastian Veron.

But the 29-year-old only managed to play one game before the coronavirus crisis forced football into lockdown.

And now, in an interview on Argentinian radio programme Estudiantes Y Su Gente, quoted in Goal.com, Rojo says he would be broken-hearted if he could not stay longer in Argentina.

‘If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months.’ Rojo said.

‘I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few games. I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more.’

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed that the original loan move would help Rojo regain fitness after his latest injury setback and it would seem likely that he will again be granted his wish, given that all other centre backs at the club are fit and available to play when the season resumes.

