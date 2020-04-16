Marcos Rojo insists he’ll speak to Manchester United about extension

Manchester United star Marcos Rojo has rather controversially discussed his future publicly, insisting he’ll speak to his club about extending his stay abroad.

The experienced centre-back has returned back to Argentina on a loan spell with his boyhood club but he is meant to return to Old Trafford this summer.

Rojo has fallen hard down the pecking order due to some fresh faces and given his injury record, it’s difficult to see him have a future at United.

However, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward seems determined to not sell for cheap and so will hold onto any players unless their evaluation is met.

The Red Devils could do without the excess wages but perhaps they’re weary of setting a trend of buying expensive and selling cheap.

According to Manchester Evening News, Rojo said: “If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United’s management about the possibility of staying here for another six months.

“I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few matches.

“I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more.”

Given how the footballing world is going to be shaken up by the current global health crisis, Manchester United might change their stance on moving on Rojo.

After all, it makes no sense to not move him on, particularly given how Alexis Sanchez is expected to return this summer.

The Chilean is on incredibly high wages so moving on Rojo could help reduce the damage a little until they sell Sanchez himself too in the coming months.