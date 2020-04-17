Borussia Dortmund tried to swap Mason Greenwood for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund tried to sign Mason Greenwood last summer in part-exchange for Jadon Sancho, according to ESPN.

United have been chasing Sancho’s signature for some time and there were numerous reports that they made an enquiry last summer but that Dortmund would not sell the Englishman for any price at that time.

Indeed, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc was quoted at the time as saying ‘We do not expect anything and we do not want anything, because he is in our plans … He will play for Borussia Dortmund next season.’

‘Nobody needs to get in touch.’

ESPN’s revelation therefore that an exchange with Greenwood was proposed comes as quite a shock.

‘United’s interest is well documented, but what might come as a surprise is they tried to sign Sancho last summer — with Dortmund interested in Mason Greenwood in return’ the outlet claims.

‘Dortmund realised that United had absolutely no intention of discussing Greenwood, and he will be off the table in any talks involving Sancho whenever the clubs can ease out of the coronavirus crisis and talk transfers again.’

The news has been met with derision by Manchester United fans on social media, who almost in unison were outraged at the idea.

‘Dortmund should be offering us money plus Sancho if they want Greenwood’ said one fan.

‘No chance Dortmund you’re getting this kid, he’s one of our own’ said another.

Dortmund should be offering us money + Sancho if they want Greenwood 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Taz 🔴 (@Tarum_7) April 17, 2020

Borussia Dortmund were interested in including Greenwood in a deal for Jadon Sancho last summer. MUFC had absolutely no intention of discussing Greenwood and he will not be involved in any further talks. No chance dortmund you're getting this Kid… He's one of our Own..#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Q9tK2RZNbK — GëörgëPëtër🔴 (@RedDevil_George) April 17, 2020

Both the Red Devils and the German side are clubs that believe in buying, developing and nurturing young talent and as such they are increasingly finding themselves fighting for the same players and, seemingly, for each others’ players.

The two clubs went head-to-head for Erling Haaland’s signature in January, with Dortmund winning that race, and United are now reported to be hoping to move him on again to Old Trafford. The two sides are also reportedly both fighting over Birmingham City’s 16-year-old sensation Jude Bellingham.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.