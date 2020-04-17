Fans vote Peter Schmeichel best Man United keeper of all time

Manchester United fans have voted Peter Schmeichel as the club’s greatest ever goalkeeper.

In a Facebook poll conducted by The Peoples Person, over 2,300 fans cast their vote to determine which keeper deserved the accolade of being the best of all time.

Schmeichel was the overwhelming winner, registering over half of the votes.

‘The Great Dane’ kept goal for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1999 and was part of the historic treble-winning side in his last season at the club. Due to Roy Keane’s suspension, he captained the United side that completed that treble with a 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in Barcelona.

‘Arguably the greatest keeper ever to grace a football pitch let alone United. He was magic to watch’ commented one voter.

‘Schmeichel is by far the greatest out of the four, but you can’t vote for someone who goes from United to City’ joked another.

In second place with 517 votes was Edwin Van der Sar, the Dutch legend whose penalty-saving heroics helped United to their third European title in 2008.

‘He could almost play as a centre back he was so good with his feet both left and right’ was one voter’s reason for choosing the Dutchman.

‘Edwin is what you get if you mix DDG and Schmeichel together. You have the confidence, skill and leadership in the back’ said another.

Harry Gregg came third with 423 votes and David de Gea fourth with 359.

Schmeichel was also once voted the best goalkeeper in football history by a 200,000 vote Reuters poll in 2001, beating Lev Yashin and Gordon Banks.

