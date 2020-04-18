Borussia Dortmund to reward Jadon Sancho if he shows loyalty

Manchester United reportedly have a plan to convince Jadon Sancho to join in the summer despite Borussia Dortmund wanting to reward him should he show loyalty instead.

The highly talented prospect is believed to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority target in the upcoming transfer window and he appears hellbent on getting the player.

United are said to have the necessary funds to sign Sancho so it seems there won’t be many complications in completing a transfer.

After all, it’s believed the young Englishman is open to a move so the only problem will be in negotiations with Dortmund.

However, there seems to be suggestions there could be a new problem in the Red Devils bid to sign Sancho as the German giants try one last tactic.

#mufc are offering a mega salary to Jadon Sancho. Borussia Dortmund plan to make him one of the highest paid players at the club by offering him €10m per year if he doesn't leave this summer #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 18, 2020

The salary Dortmund are willing to offer is hardly the largest in the world and it’s likely Manchester United could easily top it.

Solskjaer is believed to be open to making Sancho the central part of the club’s revolution project that they’ve recently started.

The legendary Norwegian’s arrival was the start of United’s desire to begin a new era by changing many of their previous policies.

That change could all be proven worth it on Sancho’s arrival should he have the desired effect in the end.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.