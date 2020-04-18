Gary Neville voted best right back of all time

Manchester United fans have voted Gary Neville the club’s best right back of all time.

The Peoples Person’s Facebook poll saw Neville win the contest with an incredible 75% of the 1,200 votes.

Neville joined Manchester United as an apprentice in 1991, and captained the FA Youth Cup winning side in his first season. He made his senior debut for United in September 1992. He ended up captaining the senior side and played 400 games for the Red Devils, winning an incredible eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups and two Champions League titles.

He was voted in the PFA Premier League team of the year on five occasions and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Some of the comments written in support of the England man were:

‘Gary Neville it is. Aaron Wan-Bissaka may soon overtake him as the best ever Man United right back.’

‘Has to be Gary – fantastic for United and England.’

‘If anyone doesn’t choose Neville you’re having a laugh. The lad was class for years.’

‘Gary Neville, considering time and achievements in the team.’

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s fantastic start to his Manchester United career was enough to convince hundreds of fans that he will go on to be the best, putting him in second place in the vote. Busby-era legend Shay Brennan was third and Paul Parker fourth.

A lot of fans argued that Rafael should have been included as options in the poll. Comments included:

‘What about Rafael da Silva, my best right back at United?’

‘Rafael should be in contention as well.’

Neville joins Peter Schmeichel as winning votes in their positions as fans continue to pick the best Manchester United XI of all time.

