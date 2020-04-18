Jadon Sancho’s incredible figures show why Manchester United must sign him

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho fits the profile the club are looking for and is a ‘must-sign player’, according to statisticians @UtdArena.

In a long and detailed report on Sancho’s game on Twitter, the tactical analysts’ conclusion was that ‘Jadon Sancho is an excellent player and is only getting better.’

One interesting fact that @UtdArena revealed was Sancho’s tendency to swap wings and his heatmap shows that he spends as much time on the left as he does on the right.

This is highlighted in his dribbling heat map as seen below. Notice how there is centrality in where he ends his dribbling off the left. This is because although he likes to maintain width in his game he also likes to link play with Dortmund's forwards and midfield. pic.twitter.com/fp2yejU7Ty — UtdArena. (@utdarena) April 17, 2020

The analysis also revealed that the 20-year-old tends to cross from much more advanced positions than the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Kevin de Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold, so there will be an increase in the number of low-driven crosses if he joins the club.

This is valuable as his gravity will enable space for others to position themselves well for cutbacks, low-driven crosses and more. Look at his crossing positions in the box on the left especially — he takes advantage of space as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/MzGTbKctk5 — UtdArena. (@utdarena) April 17, 2020

However, @UtdArena also note that Sancho tracks back and ‘dictates more’ than Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The England International’s shooting statistics are impressive. The analysts note that 11 out of his 46 shots this season were taken with his first touch, with seven of those 11 being on target – better accuracy than Lionel Messi.

This season, 11/46 shots on goal in the Bundesliga have been taken with his first touch which highlights his confidence. An amazing seven of them have been on target. This 64% accuracy is just ahead of the great Leo Messi's 63% this season. Sancho is improving every year. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) April 17, 2020

Sancho has also created an impressive 4.62 goal-scoring opportunities per 90 minutes for his teammates this season, a figure even higher than that of Bruno Fernandes.

Likewise, Sancho creates 4.62 goal-scoring opportunities per 90 which is in the 92nd percentile for players around Europe. For relativity, Bruno averaged 4.57 for us in the Premier League. So, his creative productivity is along the lines of what Bruno was achieving for us. — UtdArena. (@utdarena) April 17, 2020

Finally, @UtdArena note that Sancho is excellent at pressing the opposition when out of possession, 17.76 times per 90 minutes, demonstrating that he should be able to hit the ground running in terms of the trademark high-press of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United side.

All in all, this excellent and detailed analysis simply reveals strength after strength for a player who has only just turned 20 years of age. It explains why he is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top priority this summer, particularly as he plays in a position which the Red Devils have struggled to fill since the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham graced Old Trafford around the turn of the century.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.