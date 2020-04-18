James Maddison insists he’s happy with Leicester City

Manchester United target and Leicester City star James Maddison has broken his silence on his future, insisting he’s happy with his current surroundings amidst rumours over a potential transfer.

The English midfielder has been heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford, though it is safe to say Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has overtaken him recently.

Maddison was seen as a good investment to add depth to United’s engine room but the likelihood of his departure has slowly disappeared over the weeks.

Perhaps United were not interested in breaking the bank for him as it was suggested that would be the only thing to convince Leicester to part ways.

Villa and Grealish were seen as more realistic options given the finances involved and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be a fan.

According to Leicester City’s official website, Maddison said: “It’s been a whirlwind two years and I’ve loved every second of it. I feel right at home at Leicester. I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here.

“I love the lads, I love the fans, [we’ve got] a great manager, so I’m very, very happy.”

In truth, Maddison has no reason to leave Leicester should they qualify for the Champions League and he’s a starting XI player for them too.

At United, the versatile midfielder would probably only be a squad player and there’s no guarantees Solskjaer’s men were going to achieve a top-four finish either.

Should Maddison suddenly become available for cheap then perhaps the legendary Norwegian would reconsider but for now, it’s a transfer that doesn’t make much sense for both parties.

