Paul Pogba’s future won’t affect Manchester United’s Jude Bellingham decision

Paul Pogba reportedly won’t get in the way of Manchester United’s summer transfer plans, particularly in the case of Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham.

The young Englishman has quickly become one of Europe’s young and hottest prospects with several clubs in for his signature.

United are believed to be going head to head with Borussia Dortmund as their main rivals for Bellingham and only time will tell who will win this battle.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already lost out on Erling Haaland as he chose the German giants instead of a move to Old Trafford.

Odion Ighalo was brought in on loan instead but it’s hardly the same kind of long-term signing.

According to Sky Sports, whether Pogba decides to stay or not, it won’t affect the Red Devils’ plans to sign Bellingham and they plan to use him as a first-team player instead of loaning him back to Birmingham.

The world-class Frenchman is said to have a desire to depart this summer despite Solskjaer’s insistence it won’t happen.

Many thought Manchester United’s interest on Bellingham was only due to seeing him as a long-term replacement for Pogba in the first place.

However, that’s clearly not the case and makes sense given the obvious difference in quality.

