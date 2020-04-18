Romelu Lukaku reveals Manchester United’s best youngster in Mason Greenwood

Former Manchester United man Romelu Lukaku has chosen Mason Greenwood as the club’s best youngster, reiterating the belief of the fans.

The academy product has mightly impressed this season, breaking through to the first-team rather successfully.

In fact, Greenwood is in third place in terms of scoring the most goals for United this season, only behind to the more mature and experienced duo of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

It could even be argued the two-footed striker could be doing even more at Old Trafford but he has been purposefully held back by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who is adamant on protecting him.

The legendary Norwegian has been careful on when to play Greenwood and when to take him out of the spotlight in an effort to avoid ruining his career.

Greenwood that boy coldddddd 💯 https://t.co/r8g5YWmfhY — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) April 18, 2020

Lukaku knows a thing or two about being a young prodigy as he himself enjoyed a bright start to his career.

The Belgian international is also known for being a prolific goalscorer and so he must know a thing or two about being a composed finisher.

Hopefully, Greenwood can continue going from strength to strength but so far Solskjaer has managed him superbly, even if it could be argued he could’ve thrown him a few more appearances here or there.

