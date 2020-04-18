Sky Sports deny Manchester United’s Harry Kane interest

Manchester United are reportedly not interested in signing Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane, providing contrast to those who claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on him.

The goalscoring Englishman was believed to be a key target with fans getting excited over a potential transfer.

Many recognise the need for investment in the striker position for United but no one truly expected Kane to become available.

However, the prolific forward suddenly seemed to suggest he was open to a transfer, speaking publicly about how he would leave the London club if they don’t match his ambitions.

The 26-year-old is seen as the perfect candidate to improve Solskjaer’s attacking options due to his quality and the fact he’s in the prime of his career.

According to Sky Sports, Kane isn’t a target of the Red Devils, so much so that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wouldn’t be interested even if Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says he’s open to a deal.

This is surprisingly in conflict with what reports have been saying for the past few weeks but it does make a little more sense.

After all, Manchester United’s superstar signing this summer was meant to be Jadon Sancho as the right-wing position is more in need of investment.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.