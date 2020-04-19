Borussia Dortmund don’t believe Erling Haaland will leave until this date

Manchester United fans have had their hopes quickly diminished after reports claimed Borussia Dortmund don’t believe Erling Haaland will leave this summer.

The talented youngster only made the switch to the German giants a few months ago in January and yet he has already been linked with a move away.

Haaland’s brilliant success since joining Dortmund is the main reason he’s been hunted once more by Europe’s elite.

The Norwegian striker has scored more goals than he has got appearances, leaving United to envy the Bundesliga club from afar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still searching for a long term striker and so it’s believed his interest in the teenager hasn’t waned yet.

According to Inside Futbol, AS report that Dortmund don’t expect Haaland to leave this summer, despite interest from Real Madrid and the Red Devils, as they aren’t anticipating selling him until 2022, denying rumours of a potential €75m release clause.

There’s no telling what Solskjaer and his squad’s situation will be by then so it’s difficult to predict if a move would even still be on.

However, the legendary Norwegian has shown a willingness to move on from previously unavailable targets to sign others so it’s likely Haaland won’t be a target anymore unless someone from the current squad leaves.

