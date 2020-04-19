Manchester United turn to Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz

Manchester United have reportedly reopened interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz amid a crucial summer transfer window.

Many expect the upcoming market to be a quiet one given the ongoing health crisis and the financial effects that will be felt after.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted United will press on with business as usual, claiming the club will still get their targets.

It certainly puts pressure on executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and it seems Havertz is one of those targets.

The talented youngster has seemingly been around forever and that’s a credit to the number of matches he’s played at such a young age.

According to the Standard, Havertz is on Solskjaer’s shortlist for the summer as the Red Devils continue their search for midfield creativity.

It’s likely Leverkusen will ask for a huge fee as the German prospect is one of their most valuable players and a key part of the team.

However, he could still represent a cheaper option to Solskjaer’s other targets such as English duo James Maddison and Jack Grealish.

Premier League clubs are financially stronger than Bundesliga clubs and so they’re under no real pressure to sell their key players even given the current circumstances.

