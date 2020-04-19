Manchester United’s shortlist of Jadon Sancho alternatives uncovered

Manchester United have drawn up a shortlist of at least three players as backup options to Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

It has been well-documented that Sancho is the Red Devils’ number one target for the next transfer window.

The 20-year-old has a phenomenal record at current club Borussia Dortmund, having scored 31 goals and provided 42 assists in 134 games for the club since joining them from Manchester City when just 17 years of age.

This season alone, Sancho has registered 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 matches – an incredible average of more than one goal contribution per game.

But Dortmund, a club in a financially healthy position, are believed to have slapped on a transfer fee in excess of £110 million for Sancho and United would appear to be lining up alternatives in case German negotiators are unreasonable in their demands, particularly in light of the impending financial crisis brought about by the coronavirus lockdown.

The first of the three alternatives is Valencia’s Ferran Torres. Torres’ contract at Valencia expires in June 2021 and he has so far rejected the club’s offers of a new deal.

The Spaniard’s buyout clause is €100 million (£92 million) but los Che will be likely to accept lower offers this summer rather than allow Torres to leave on a tribunal-set figure 12 months later.

Like Sancho, Torres is a 20-year-old right winger who has proven himself in one of Europe’s top leagues, having scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 games for Valencia this season.

Torres is also being courted by Borussia Dortmund as a potential replacement for Sancho should he leave, according to reports.

The second name on the list of alternatives is Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa. The Italian is considered to be one of the world’s brightest young attacking stars. He has been impressive in Serie A this season, scoring six goals and registering 5 assists in 23 games.

As reported here in February, United have been scouting Chiesa and according to The MEN, Fiorentina club president Rocco Commisso has admitted that the 22-year-old could leave this year.

The third alternative is Shakhtar Donetsk’s Tete. The 20-year-old has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 31 outings this season and has caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs.

Tete said in an interview this week that it would be a dream come true to play for United and whilst the links currently seem to be coming from the player’s side rather than that of the club, it may be that the Red Devils would turn to the young Brazilian if the other right wing options do not come to fruition.

It would seem with all this activity that whatever happens in the case of Sancho, the Red Devils are determined to sign a right winger this summer come what may and it is more than likely to be one of these four players.

