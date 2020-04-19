Paul Scholes explains why Ruud van Nistelrooy was the best striker

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has perhaps rather surprisingly named Ruud van Nistelrooy as the best striker he’s played with despite a host of other equally great stars.

The English playmaker has played alongside some incredible names in his long career, both for club and country, yet he’s chosen a teammate perhaps many wouldn’t anticipate.

Van Nistelrooy was definitely a superb striker in his own right and his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

However, he has been outscored and outlasted by others who, perhaps, are dearer to United’s fans.

The talented Dutchman though is a more than decent choice and the former academy product doesn’t have to go far to justify his opinion.

According to the club’s official website, Scholes said: “I played number 10 with Ruud van Nistelrooy for a season and I loved it.

“He’s just a ruthless, ruthless goalscorer. He just lived for scoring goals. Whenever he did score or didn’t score, the first thing he would do when we got on the team bus after the game was see if Thierry Henry scored.

“If Thierry Henry had scored he wouldn’t talk to anybody for the full trip home because he was so engrossed in being the leading goalscorer, not just at United but in the league, in the world, everywhere.

“I loved the way he finished as well. Look, I played with some unbelievable centre-forwards. You are thinking Cole, Yorke, Sheringham, Solskjaer.

“There are loads. Van Persie I played with as well. There are some unbelievable goalscorers. But, to me, Ruud was the best, he was the best finisher.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is arguably looking for a striker who has the same ruthlessness, whether that’s within the squad or out of it.

The legendary Norwegian has attempted to push Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial into thinking the same way about goals and while they haven’t reached there yet, their hard work has paid off.

More so than ruthlessness it’s also an obsessiveness with scoring goals that is needed in some of United’s stars who are a little timid in their efforts.

