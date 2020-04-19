Real Madrid financially unable to sign Tottenham’s Harry Kane

Manchester United’s chances of signing Harry Kane have been given a boost after Real Madrid are incapable of signing the player.

The prolific goalscorer has suddenly and surprisingly become available despite it seeming, at least previously, that it would be impossible to sign him.

United’s interest in Kane has been going on since Jose Mourinho’s era but talks cooled off after his last contract extension.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be looking to invest in the striker position and while his options were limited in the past, the Tottenham man has opened up a whole new consideration.

Odion Ighalo or another backup type striker was said to be under consideration but the legendary Norwegian may have to change his plans now.

According to the Daily Mail, Madrid have pulled out of the race for Kane as the financial crisis anticipated because of the current global health meltdown will take its toll with the Red Devils getting an uncontested shot at a key summer target.

While there must be many other interested parties, it’s unlikely any other club can afford to sign the expensive striker.

After all, it’s said that Tottenham are looking for at least £200m for their key attacker and this comes during a time of increasing uncertainty.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.