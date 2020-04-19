Rio Ferdinand voted best right-sided centre back

Manchester United fans have voted Rio Ferdinand as the greatest right-hand side centre back of all time.

In a Facebook poll conducted by the Peoples Person, over 1,200 fans cast their votes on the first of two centre backs to form part of the greatest ever United side.

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League with the Red Devils, topped the scoring with 61% of the vote.

Some of the comments of fans voting for the Englishman were:

‘Has to be Rio over Stam just because him and Vidic are the greatest CB pairing the Prem has ever seen.’

‘It should be Rio and Stam at the back for me. But I’ll choose Rio this time because it will be Vidic tomorrow.’

‘Hard for me, but I take Rio since I think there will be Vidic in the next bundle of choices for second centre back.’

In second place in the scoring was Jaap Stam, who notched up 19.4% of the vote. The Dutchman was a rock at the heart of United’s treble winning side of 1999 and won the Premier League in every season he was at Old Trafford.

Reasons for choosing Stam included:

‘I find it hard to choose between Bruce, Rio and Jaap. But I’d probably just go for Stam. I wished we kept him longer. We would have won more titles.’

Stam narrowly beat Paul McGrath who was third on 19%. McGrath was man of the match in 1985 FA Cup Final and struggled with injuries throughout his career, notching up just 163 games for the Reds. The fact he got so many votes 31 years after he stopped playing for the club is a testament to the impression he left on those who did see him play.

‘All great reds. Paul McGrath had something special’ said one voter.

In fourth place was the great Steve Bruce.

Fans are continuing to vote for the rest of the all-time greatest XI, with today’s poll looking to choose a partner for Ferdinand. Bill Foulkes, Martin Buchan, Gary Pallister and Nemanja Vidic are the nominees.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.