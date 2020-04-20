Jadon Sancho’s personal terms practically agreed, report says

Manchester United are in deep discussions with Jadon Sancho’s representatives over a summer transfer and have almost reached a deal, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old, widely reported to be United’s top transfer target, is one of the hottest properties in world football. He has scored an incredible 17 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 matches this season and registered 31 goals and 42 assists in 134 games overall for the German side.

The outlet claims that Sancho ‘is understood to have agreed almost every detail of a move to Old Trafford — down to the small print.’

The player’s salary, length of contract, bonuses and ‘a huge buyout fee’ have all been settled, The Sun reports.

The Red Devils tried to sign the flying winger last summer but negotiations quickly broke down after Dortmund tried to include Mason Greenwood in a swap deal, a move which United flatly refused.

However, over the course of this season the Bundesliga side have become resigned to losing the England star, although they are adamant that they will not sell for less than €130 million (around £113 million).

With United appearing to have convinced the player to join them irrespective of whether they qualify for Champions League football next season, the transfer fee seems likely to be the only stumbling block to the switch going ahead. United’s negotiators Ed Woodward and Matt Judge’s talks are notoriously long-winded, German clubs are notoriously tough negotiators and football’s current financial situation will persuade the Old Trafford bosses that there is no need to pay anything close to the figure Dortmund are demanding.

It is likely to be a long and painful process for Manchester United fans.

