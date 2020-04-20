Manchester United reconsider Harry Kane and transfer strategy

Manchester United are reportedly reconsidering their potential move for Harry Kane as well as their transfer strategy amid the current uncertainty.

The superb Englishman has suddenly emerged as a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s as he made himself available despite the many years left to his contract with Tottenham.

United’s need for a striker is well known and while Kane wasn’t originally on the wishlist, his quality is too good to be ignored.

Solskjaer was understood to be looking for more depth in the striker role rather than an outright top striker given Anthony Martial‘s performances this season.

Nonetheless, it seems a move for the Tottenham man won’t be possible in the end and fans may have to look elsewhere for a galactico move.

According to the Guardian, the Red Devils will adjust to the financial uncertainty by avoiding buying a forward in the value of Kane who would cost around £150m as they go back to the drawing board in regards to their transfer strategy.

It’s unclear whether that means Solskjaer won’t make any £100m+ signings at all or just can’t afford the England striker due to other necessities.

For example, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is arguably needed more as well as a defensive-midfielder before Kane can even be considered.

