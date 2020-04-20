Marcus Rashford admits he prefers left wing role

Marcus Rashford has admitted he prefers playing on the left side of attack to being a centre forward.

In an interview on The UTD Podcast, the 22-year-old said ‘when you are on the left, you can create a lot more things on your own, giving that little bit more to the team.’

‘Whereas when you are playing up front, sometimes you are isolated and need someone in midfield who can find passes for 90 minutes of a game, so you can disappear in games sometimes as a number nine.’

The academy graduate has played 107 matches at centre forward for the Red Devils and 71 on the left wing. But it is the left side position that he prefers.

‘When I transitioned to a number nine when I was younger, that’s the bit that I struggled with as I was always someone who wanted to express myself on the ball. When I started playing number nine, I realised that you don’t see the ball as often as you do in other positions.’

Rashford’s words echo those of Wayne Rooney just a day ago, who spoke in his Sunday Times column of the isolation involved when playing as a number nine.

‘As the main No 9 … I never once came off the pitch feeling I’d played well’ Rooney said. ‘What an out-and-out striker has to do is learn how to wait, how to stay in position and just trust in team-mates to get the ball to them in the right places…you can’t allow yourself to feel bored.’

For much of the 2018/19 season, Rashford played as United’s centre forward with Anthony Martial wide on the left. But this season has seen the two reverse their roles and interchange, a switch which the England man is enjoying. ‘Right now I’m enjoying having the freedom to mix between the two and I think it suits us well at the moment as Anthony likes to drift to the left and drop deep as well’ he confessed.

‘To be honest, it does feel natural to be playing in the position that I’m playing now – I’m in the middle between the left and centre-forward and it’s definitely positive.’

