Marcus Rashford admits he wouldn’t have been fully fit for end of season

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has admitted he wouldn’t have been fully fit had the season continued as normal.

The talented Englishman suffered a long term injury that was expected to keep him out of action until the end of the campaign but things have since changed.

The suspension of the league due to the ongoing health crisis has meant Rashford has had more time to focus on recovery and less pressure to return to the first-team.

If there’s one positive to pick out of the current situation it’s that the academy graduate could be deemed fit should the campaign restart.

There have been whispers the league will resume in the summer and should that be the case, Rashford could be fit and firing again.

Rashford: "I was probably going to go back with the team towards the middle and end of April, but that would have been a push because I didn't want to miss the summer. I doubt I would've been 100% fit going into that tournament or even finishing the season." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 20, 2020

Rashford’s involvement would be key to the Red Devils’ chances of finishing in a top-four spot as he has been talismanic all season long.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to bring out the best of the young winger but shifting him over from a striker position to the left flank.

Rashford is neither a traditional winger nor a striker as he plays somewhere in between the two with the left-forward position the closest description to his role.

