Marcus Rashford credits Jose Mourinho with mental toughness

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has admitted playing under Jose Mourinho was tough, providing an insight into a troubled era.

The Portuguese tactician is still loved by many fans who recognise he operated at Old Trafford with his hands tied behind his back.

At the start of his reign, Mourinho led United back into the Champions League and won two trophies in the shape of the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

The season after, Rashford and his teammates finished the best of the rest after coming in at second place behind Manchester City’s record-breaking side.

However, Mourinho’s third season was full of turmoil with all the ugliness built over the years and in particular the summer all coming to the surface and he was subsequently fired.

Rashford: "It was tough [playing under Mourinho], but I think in five or six years time you look back on it and they're the moments that give you that mental toughness. As an all-round player I think I've improved a lot. A lot of it's down to them two years." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 20, 2020

Rashford’s role arguably suffered under Mourinho with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managing to get far more out of him.

The former Chelsea man bought Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he was unconvinced by his striking options.

There were even rumours of interest in the likes of Ivan Perisic and Willian instead of the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial.

It’s clear Mourinho’s era took a toll on the young prospect but he has since flourished, much to the delight of the fans.

