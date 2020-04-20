Nemanja Vidic voted best left centre back of all time

Manchester United fans have voted Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand as the greatest centre backs in the club’s history.

In a Facebook poll conducted by the Peoples Person, over 1,300 fans cast their votes on the second of two centre backs to form part of the greatest ever United side, having chosen Rio as the first yesterday.

Vidic won the vote with a convincing majority, registering an incredible 78% of the vote.

The Serbian won five Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League with the Red Devils as well as being voted Premier League Player of the season twice.

Some of the comments of fans voting for Vidic were:

‘Vidic was a bloody animal….’

‘Vida all the way, captain commander.’

‘Vidic was no jokes put his body on da line.’

‘Vidic! For me, our best CB of all time.’

In second place in the scoring for the left-sided centre back was Bill Foulkes, who notched up 18% of the vote. Foulkes played 688 games for United, was a regular throughout the Busby era, won 4 League titles and the 1968 European Cup.

Foulkes voters said:

‘It has to be Bill Foulkes for me. The never to forget night going to Real Madrid 2nd leg, leading 1-0 from the first leg United went in 3-1 down at HT. Second half United turned it round with two goals from Bill Foulkes to send United into the final 4-3 on aggregate.’

‘Foulkes in his pomp, and Vidic’.

Gary Pallister was third in the vote and Martin Buchan fourth, although they both had some passionate support in the comments:

‘Pally was the only player I think to win each different trophy under Sir Alex during his united stint before he left for Boro.’

‘Pallister and Bruce not getting enough credit here…’

‘Martin Buchan in his day was the best.’

