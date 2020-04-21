Fans vote Denis Irwin Manchester United’s best ever left back

Manchester United fans have voted Denis Irwin as the club’s best left back of all time.

Nearly 2,000 fans voted in The Peoples Person’s Facebook poll to find a left back for United’s all time greatest XI.

Irwin made 529 appearances over 12 years for the Red Devils, winning seven Premier League titles and 3 FA Cups. He was part of the historic 1999 treble winning side.

The Irishman won the contest with 49% of the vote. Voter comments included:

‘As great as Evra was, Irwin had it all. Defending, attacking, scored a good number of goals for a full back, brilliant at penalties and decent at free kicks too. He had a bit more ability than Evra.’

‘Irwin was top drawer, could play left & right back and would pop up with the odd freekick and penalty.’

‘Irwin all the way. Absolute legend, great crosser of the ball and brilliant free kick and penalty taker.’

‘If you’re a United fan hearing the words “left back” and Dennis Irwin doesn’t immediately come to mind, then there’s a problem.’

‘Dennis Irwin is the best LB in premier league history, no contest.’

Runner-up was Patrice Evra, who won 39% of the vote. Comments included:

‘This has to go to Evra. He played for United when English football was the best it’s ever been. English teams were getting into nearly every Champions League final and Evra was the best left back or maybe second behind Ashley Cole at the time. While Irwin was playing the standard was a lot lower.’

‘Patrice Evra … awesome, that thunderstorm goal against Bayern remains best goal by any United left back.’

Tony Dunne was in third place with 11% of the vote.

Fans are continuing to vote for the rest of the all-time greatest XI, with today’s poll looking at defensive midfielders. Duncan Edwards, Nobby Stiles, Paul Ince and Roy Keane are the nominees.

