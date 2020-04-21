Joao Felix a Manchester United transfer target, report claims

Manchester United are pursuing the signature of Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, according to Le 10 Sport.

Felix is considered one of the top young talents in world football but has struggled to impress at the Wanda Metropolitano since his lucrative €126 million (£110 million) move from Benfica.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in 28 games for Atleti this season and has missed ten games due to injury. It is believed that the Spanish side are keen to give the young star time to adapt and that Diego Simeone is still a big fan despite the underwhelming start to his Madrid career.

However, the French outlet claims that this ‘doesn’t stop Manchester United from dreaming of a golden opportunity this summer to get their hands on Joao Felix’ and that ‘according to our sources, the Joao Felix case has already been discussed internally and the first contacts have been made.’

Much is made in the article of the fact that Jorge Mendes is Felix’s representative and that United’s good relationship with the superagent would facilitate a move. The French site also suggests that Antero Henrique, the former director of football at FC Porto and PSG who has been rumoured to be close to becoming United’s sporting director, could be involved in putting the deal together.

It is something of a left field rumour from an unusual source and it is hard to explain why a French outlet would have an exclusive about an English club trying to sign a Portuguese player from a Spanish side. On the other hand, Mendes was heavily involved in the Red Devils’ capture of Bruno Fernandes and either or both may have put forward the recommendation to Old Trafford bosses.

Given football’s fragile financial situation, Atleti’s own debts and the fact that Felix has not lit up La Liga as expected, his value will have decreased significantly since last year’s transfer. He is currently valued at £70 million by Transfermarkt and if a figure of that ilk were to tempt the Spanish side, it could prove to be a very exciting signing for the Red Devils.

