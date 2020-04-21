Manchester United targeting RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United are reportedly seriously considering a move for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano instead of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly.

The talented Senegalese has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford but after Harry Maguire was signed, it was believed interest had died.

However, United are said to be looking out for a centre-back, even if it is a low priority and so interest has been reignited in Koulibaly.

The Serie A defender though is likely to be an expensive signing and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has looked elsewhere with Upamecano a potentially cheaper signing.

The Bundesliga club are unlikely to want to sell for cheap but some reports have claimed the young starlet has a release clause in his contract.

Dayot Upamecano would be a cheaper alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly for #mufc, costing around €40m #mulive [france football] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 21, 2020

Even Manchester United fans would admit a centre-back is not the priority position but signing Upamecano for €40m is probably too good an offer to not take on.

After all, as good as Victor Lindelof has been, it could be argued that both, more competition is needed as well as he can be improved upon.

It is harsh on the composed Swede but the nature of the game is cutthroat and he could find himself down the pecking order.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.