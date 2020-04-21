Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make three Manchester United signings this summer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly only make three summer signings as they gear up to ensure each one is of the correct type.

The legendary Norwegian has invested well so far since the start of his reign and it’s likely it has meant even more trust in his process.

United are far more likely now than in the past to give in to Solskjaer’s demands given the successes he’s enjoyed in the transfer market.

Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have all made an impact at varying degrees with fans being impressed by all of them.

Jadon Sancho is understood to be Solskjaer’s priority summer target and it seems two others could be coming in.

#mufc would ideally like a new centre-back this summer but it is lower down the list of priorities. The club aren't likely to bring in more than three players in one window #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 20, 2020

The other main names Manchester United have been linked with are Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham and if the summer ends with Solskjaer signing all three it wouldn’t be a bad window.

It could be argued a defensive midfielder is in desperate need too but transforming a squad takes time and it’s likely the position would be addressed in the winter when perhaps Nemanja Matic’s future would be clearer.

Depth to the striker position would also be welcomed but Grealish could provide cover on the flanks to allow the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to play up front when needed.

