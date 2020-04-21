Paul Scholes praises Paul Pogba in surprise turn of events

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has reserved special praise for Paul Pogba in a surprise turn of events, shocking fans who were curious over what sparked the change.

Some even began to believe the praise had to be because the world-class Frenchman was extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Whatever the reason, it’s safe to say Scholes hasn’t been that pleasant towards Pogba in the past so the new attitude is a surprise.

The talented midfielder has been heavily criticised by many former players and pundits with perhaps only Patrice Evra the notable protector of him.

Nonetheless, it’s a nice turn of pace as fans were getting sick of all the negativity surrounding Pogba in the past.

Scholes on Pogba: “I played a bit with Paul and everyone knows the talent he’s got. He can do everything as a midfield player and you’d probably liken him to Steven Gerrard with the pace, the power the skill. He can do absolutely everything.” #MUFC [utdpocast] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) April 21, 2020

There have been rumours Pogba is set to sign an extension to his current deal with some putting down the lack of official news to the ongoing situation.

The whole world is grappling with a health crisis in this moment of time so it probably would be good to announce a player getting a pay rise and extending their deal.

Pogba already gets enough criticism as it is so there’s no need for the added pressure and when the time is right, United can release the positive news.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.