Chelsea close to acknowledging defeat in Jadon Sancho race
Chelsea close to acknowledging defeat in Jadon Sancho race

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear Chelsea appear close to acknowledging defeat in the race for Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho’s signature.

The dazzling Englishman is one of Europe’s hottest prospects with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly a fan, making him the top priority signing for the summer.

Sancho is said to be open to a return to the Premier League and there have been suggestions United are the favourites for the transfer.

It’s likely Dortmund will demand a record-breaking fee to part ways with one of their key players.

The Red Devils are believed to be fine with breaking the bank for Sancho, such is their trust in his quality as well as potential.

This report is in line with Sky Sports’ claim that Chelsea have been offered Philippe Coutinho so perhaps there are elements of truth.

The former Liverpool man is clearly out of favour in Barcelona and it seems they’re trying to offload him by any means necessary.

Manchester United were once said to be keen on Coutinho before but it’s cleary since Solskjaer’s return to Old Trafford that their transfer strategy has changed.

Signing Sancho won’t be as easy as some suggest but the more this transfer saga goes on, the more it seems likely United will sign him uncontested.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.

