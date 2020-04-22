Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof make least errors in the league

Manchester United stars Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been rocks at the back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and it appears the statistics back up this opinion.

The defensive duo have been the mainstays of the starting XI and that foundation has allowed the rest of the team to flourish.

United have arguably been better defensively than offensively which is ironic given that success has only come due to Solskjaer and not during Jose Mourinho’s era.

Maguire has been the legendary Norwegian’s main summer signing and it’s safe to say it’s worked out for the best so far.

Lindelof has also been Solskjaer’s go-to partner for his most expensive signing and while the start of the season wasn’t convincing, the narrative has changed of late.

Based on Premier League club's most used centre-backs, Maguire and Lindelof have made the least combined individual errors leading to shots this season #mulive [@WhoScored] pic.twitter.com/by5ukuRDpB — utdreport (@utdreport) April 22, 2020

Given how there was criticism of some dodgy defending and individual errors at the start of the season, this statistic is a massive improvement.

Bruno Fernandes’ success since his transfer in January is partly because he was an important piece of the puzzle and he wouldn’t have been as good had the defence not been solid enough to rely upon.

However, there have been question marks over whether it’s the long term solution and whispers of a centre-back being amongst the targets this summer hasn’t helped matters.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.