Manchester United amongst those interested in Ben White

Manchester United are reportedly keen on a surprise candidate for the centre-back position in Brighton’s Ben White.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only just brought in Harry Maguire last summer and yet there are growing whispers of there potentially being another signing this summer for the same position.

It seems the legendary Norwegian either wants to add more competition to the role or is in search of a defensive partner for the talented Englishman.

The former seems a little strange given how there are still the likes of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones in the squad as well as other backup options in loan stars Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling.

The latter is equally baffling as it’s unlikely the inexperienced White would be selected as the player to partner Maguire in defence.

#mufc and Man City are interested in Brighton’s Ben White. Liverpool have also tracked him this season #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 22, 2020

The only way the situation makes sense in this context is if Solskjaer is planning to shuffle his defensive deck and move on several players.

The likes of Jones, Smalling and Rojo are all dispensable and given the injury issues surrounding Bailly, having a young backup could be a smart decision.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to offload the first three in the past due to their wages and that’s unlikely to change now, especially given the financial meltdown in football caused by the ongoing health crisis.

