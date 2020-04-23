Jadon Sancho’s terms not discussed with Man United, reports claim

Recent reports that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho are untrue, according to multiple sources in Germany.

Sancho’s potential transfer to Old Trafford has been the hottest topic in football for some time and The Sun this week claimed that a deal had already been negotiated with player and club, with only a few fine points remaining to be settled, after ‘months of secret talks’ with Sancho’s representatives.

But Ruhr Nachrichten claim that the story is merely ‘hot air’ fuelled by the English media out of desperation.

‘Fear is at hand in the English media. A large part of the advertisements has disappeared from their pages, the income of the newspapers from this segment is said to have shrunk by 90 percent. In connection with bad news about the corona pandemic, no company wants to advertise its products.’ explains the local German outlet.

So The Sun has made up a story to sell papers, they conclude. What an outrageous accusation.

‘This information is simply not correct’ they continue.

‘Nothing has been discussed and negotiated with Manchester United.’

Sky Germany confirm Ruhr Nachrichten’s story.

‘The Sun even announced that the Red Devils had already agreed terms with the BVB youngster. According to Sky information, this is not the case. There is no agreement with Manchester United.’

Sky even poured cold water on United being front runners to sign the 20-year-old, claiming that ‘a Sancho-based source told Sky: “It is also wrong to call any of the many potential customers favorites.”’

The media giants do confess that ‘the departure of the 20-year-old still seems likely’ and that ‘there are not many clubs of United’s calibre who could handle the three-digit transfer fee.’

They also confirmed recent reports that Dortmund have been lining up Valencia’s Ferran Torres as Sancho’s replacement should he leave – a player who is also reported to be a backup option for the Red Devils should the deal for Sancho fall through.

