Paul Scholes emphatically voted Man United’s best ever midfielder

Manchester United fans have voted Paul Scholes as the greatest central midfielder in the club’s history.

In a Facebook poll conducted by the Peoples Person, over 1,100 fans cast their votes on who should play ahead of Roy Keane in the heart of the Red Devils’ midfield.

Scholes won the vote with a convincing majority, registering an incredible 83% of the vote.

The academy graduate made 466 appearances for United, winning 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two Champions Leagues and receiving two FIFPRO World XI nominations..

Some of the comments of fans voting for Scholes were:

‘Feels criminal to leave Robbo out of any United side but it’s just got to be Scholes. Especially alongside Keano’

‘Scholes is … the best Premier League CM ever.’

‘Without a doubt or second thought Paul Scholes.’

‘No brainer – Scholes.’

In a shock second place in the scoring Sammy McIlroy, who notched up 9% of the vote. McIlroy was Sir Matt Busby’s last ever signing and played 342 games over 9 years for United during difficult times.

Another surprising result was the small number of votes for ‘Captain Marvel’, Bryan Robson, who registered just 5% of the vote. There were some heartfelt pleas for Robson in the comments, such as:

‘Anybody around watching Unitedin the 80’s will know Robbo carried that team. There’s no doubt Scholes is class but he was surrounded by class. Robbo did it virtually by himself so for that reason I gotta go with Captain Marvel.’

‘Robbo was a box-to-box midfielder who could score and defend. Totally different animal’.

‘Robbo everyday. The greatest English player ever.’

‘Robson all day long. In all honesty Scholes is world class and would get in any team in the world but Robson was United when he played, he carried us.’

Michael Carrick was in fourth place.

Fans are continuing to vote for the rest of the all-time greatest XI, with today’s poll looking at right wingers. Steve Coppell, Andrei Kanchelskis, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo are the nominees.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.