Roy Keane wins landslide vote for Manchester United’s best defensive-midfielder

Manchester United fans have voted Roy Keane as the club’s best-ever defensive-midfielder, racing ahead of his competitors Paul Ince, Duncan Edwards and Nobby Stiles.

The tenacious Irishman has long been viewed as one of the best players in the English game and not without reason.

After all, his trophy haul speaks for itself having won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League title to boot.

Around 1300 people voted and Keane won 1100 of them, making it clear to all who the fans’ favourite was.

Coming in at second place was Edwards who won around 200 votes but is still considered a respected figure at United nonetheless.

Who do you think is United’s greatest ever defensive midfielder? Every day for 11 days we’re asking you to vote for who… Posted by Manchester United Peoples Person on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Some of the comments on the post include:

“Roy all day long”

“Keane… easy”

“No competition. #keane”

While others were upset over the absence over a more modern legend in the form of Michael Carrick, stating:

“How can Carrick miss in this list??”

“Why not Michael Carrick”

“Keane but Carrick too must be in”

Voting will continue on the remaining positions as the Peoples Person continues to take in fans’ considerations to build the greatest ever Manchester United starting XI.

The further up the field the positions go the, arguably, more difficult it gets and fans will have a tougher time voting for some of the upcoming legends.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.