Diogo Dalot linked with shock £35 million move to PSG

Diogo Dalot could be about to leave Manchester United in the summer, according to O Jogo.

The young right back has had few opportunities at Old Trafford this season since the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the Portuguese outlet claims that the Red Devils ‘understand that it is not logical to have such a young shadow in the position’.

United are said to have been willing to loan the 21-year-old out in January but have now decided to prioritise selling him to help raise funds for summer transfers.

Dalot was bought for €22 million (£19 million) in 2018 by José Mourinho, who said at the time that the former FC Porto man was Europe’s best full back in his age group. However, a number of injuries and Wan Bissaka’s arrival have limited his progress and United are now willing to move him on, the article says.

The Portuguese star’s asking price is said to be around €35 – €40 million (£30 – £35 million), way above his current market value of €18 million (£15.7 million). However, O Jogo claims that this is ‘not an obstacle’ for French giants Paris St Germain, who they claim are monitoring the situation closely.

‘The Parisians are looking for reinforcements on the right side of defence, where Thomas Meunier, one of the full backs in the squad, is out of contract in June and is being tracked by Dortmund and Tottenham’, O Jogo says.

There would seem to be some merit in the story as United have strong cover for Wan-Bissaka in the shape of two excellent academy products, Brandon Williams and Ethan Laird. At 21, Dalot will want to have more first team opportunities and PSG would provide an excellent platform upon which the young star could excel.

