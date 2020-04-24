Cristiano Ronaldo voted Man United’s best ever right winger

Manchester United fans have voted Cristiano Ronaldo as the best right winger in the club’s history.

In a Facebook poll conducted by the Peoples Person, 1,100 fans cast their votes on who should play on the right side of an all-time greatest United XI.

Ronaldo won the poll with 55% of the vote.

The Portuguese legend won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a Champions League title with the Red Devils. He won the Ballon d’Or when at United in 2008.

Some of the comments of fans voting for Ronaldo were:

‘I think Cristiano Ronaldo is the best because he spent little time in United and he won a lot.’

‘Ronaldo was the epitome of a modern day Busby Babe, genius.’

‘Ronaldo, easily. Best in the world for a decade, still while Becks was selling underwear.’

‘It’s Ronaldo for me. Winning the world player, European player and Premiership player of the year in the same season is enough.’

David Beckham came second in the poll, racking up 35% of the vote. Becks was at Old Trafford longer than Ronaldo and won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and was a 1999 Treble winner.

Voters for Beckham made comments such as:

‘David Beckham was a world class right winger and he was a brilliant crosser of the ball and one of the best free kick takers I have ever seen. He always gave 100 percent every game he played in and he was one of kind. You’ll never see a player like Beckham ever again.’

‘Beckham is a proper right winger with his pinpoint passes and crosses. And he does score goals too.’

‘Beckham for sure. Was the most entertaining football when he lined them up in front of the goal for the strikers. So many great goals with him and Scholes.’

‘Beckham no question. Had everything.’

Steve Coppell was in third place. The Wirrall-born winger scored 53 goals in 322 games for United and 7 goals in 42 England appearances.

Comments included:

‘Shame the younger ones on here don’t really know about Steve Coppell, my fave United player. He was brilliant, pacey, fearless. Just a great right midfielder.’

Andrei Kanchelskis was in 4th.

Fans are continuing to vote for the rest of the all-time greatest XI, with today’s poll looking at number 10’s/advanced midfielders. Dennis Viollet, Sir Bobby Charlton, Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney are the nominees.

