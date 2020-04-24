PSG show interest in Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

PSG are reportedly keen on Manchester United star Diogo Dalot in what would be a surprise summer transfer.

The Portuguese prospect arrived from Porto during Jose Mourinho’s reign and was long touted to become a future defensive star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka sign and become the uncontested right-back of the first-team.

However, Dalot has been injured for much of the season and when he does play he has provided cover admirably so news of PSG’s interest is strange.

United haven’t shown signs that they’re willing to part ways with the former Porto man in the past so this news does come as a surprise.

PSG are interested in signing Diogo Dalot. #mufc are looking forward to selling him and should demand €35m-€40m. United don't see any sense in keeping him following Wan-Bissaka's arrival #mulive [o jogo, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 23, 2020

Selling Dalot now seems a little premature even when taking into account his injury issues.

The talented defender has been a little unlucky with injuries so far and it seems too soon into his United career to get rid of him.

Dalot provides good cover and competition for Wan-Bissaka and there’s no reason he can’t be a success himself.

His versatility will come in handy as he’s proven capable of playing on either flank and in more advanced positions.

Some would argue getting €40m for Dalot now seems a good idea but should he go on to succeed in PSG, he could end up being worth far more.

While football is on lockdown, try your hand at our quiz below that tests your knowledge about the times when Manchester United or its players have been banned, bombed or blocked from playing.