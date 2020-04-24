Timo Werner will join Liverpool over Man United if buyout triggered

Manchester United target Timo Werner is ready to join Liverpool if they activate his release clause, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Bull Leipzig striker has had another incredibly prolific season so far, scoring 27 goals and registering 11 assists in just 33 games.

United are reported to have offered personal terms to the 24-year-old, who has a release clause of just €60 million (£52 million) that expires either in April, as some reports have claimed, or on June 15th as Sky claims.

After that time – whichever is correct – Leipzig are free to sell the German for any price they choose.

However, Liverpool are reported to not be willing to make a move before Werner’s release clause expires.

Other than the discrepancy in terms of dates, Sky’s latest report confirms what was reported here in March and does mean that United could trigger the release clause and steal a march on their rivals.

The question then would be whether Werner would be willing to join the Red Devils or whether he would prefer to wait and hope that Liverpool or other suitors such as Barcelona or Bayern Munich are willing to negotiate with Red Bull.

Werner has described Jurgen Klopp as ‘the best coach in the world’ and according to Sky believes Liverpool’s style of play suits him. However, he would want to be assured of playing time, which is something that Liverpool would not find easy. United may be in a better position to guarantee games.

The striker himself refused to rule out a move to Old Trafford in a March interview. However, if Sky’s information is correct, the fact he would choose United’s rivals if they activated his release clause could perhaps be discouraging to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

