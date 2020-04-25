Manchester United target four summer signings despite Ed Woodward plea

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear their club still plan on being busy this upcoming transfer window despite executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s latest comments.

The Old Trafford hierarchy have rarely been looked upon fondly by the supporters after several years of disappointment.

That disappointment didn’t just begin with Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement but rather earlier with protests against the Glazer family ownership of the club starting long ago.

It hasn’t helped Woodward that every manager he’s brought in since his appointment has spoken out against him publicly, with Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes all complaining of the circumstances they had to work in.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t yet done that but interestingly enough he insisted United can take advantage of the unstable market, contrasting his boss’ words.

According to the Express, the Red Devils are still keen on making a big splash this summer by bringing in four fresh faces, although there’s an acceptance a £200m move for Harry Kane won’t happen.

This comes despite Woodward insisting the club won’t be able to spend big in the upcoming transfer window due to the effects of the coronavirus on the footballing world.

Manchester United are believed to be financially stable enough to survive the current turbulence but time will tell if Solskjaer is right or not.

