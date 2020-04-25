Mike Phelan compares Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United coach Mike Phelan has given fans an interesting insight into how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares to legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Norwegian boss had arrived at Old Trafford after Jose Mourinho’s tenure came to an abrupt end last season.

Solskjaer’s reign started so superbly that his initial interim role was turned permanent and he has since begun his first full season in charge.

The former Molde man has had plenty of highs and lows since but before the break in play, it appeared he had finally led United to a successful path, something his predecessors couldn’t do.

Phelan has been Solskjaer’s right-hand man this whole time and it’s safe to say their relationship is helping bring the most out of the club.

🗣️ | #AskMike Phelan: He gives the players the freedom to express themselves. He wants the players on the field to enjoy themselves, and express themselves – just as Sir Alex did. https://t.co/NdFudqAuje — Manchester Football Association (@Manchester_FA) April 24, 2020

Phelan’s comments would certainly please fans who have long admired and called for a similar style of play to Sir Alex’s football.

David Moyes failed to set up an identifiable brand of football while Louis van Gaal‘s was so boring supporters were literally falling asleep at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s often pragmatic style rubbed fans the wrong way while Solskjaer seems to be the only one who truly understands Manchester United’s ethos as a club.

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? take our quiz below to find out.