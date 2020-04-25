Paul Pogba could get Inter Milan transfer, swap deal possible

Two new Paul Pogba transfer rumours are doing the rounds today, one of which is credible and the other has to be the worst there has been in a long time.

The credible rumour comes from Tuttosport in Italy, who claim that Inter Milan have joined the race to sign the Frenchman.

The outlet reports that Pogba and United are ‘closer than ever to a farewell’ and that agent Mino Raiola has been in discussions with the Nerazzurri about the possibility of signing the 27-year-old.

‘During a discussion [about Everton player Moise Keane], the name of another former Juventus player on Raiola’s team in the Premier League emerged’ the outlet said.

‘Inter got information on Pogba, who is increasingly determined to leave Manchester United after four seasons.’

The article also referred to Juventus’s ongoing desire to bring the Frenchman back to Italy and to the possibility of a swap deal for Pogba. In regard to Juve, many names have been bandied about but given that Paulo Dybala rejected a switch involving Romelu Lukaku last summer, the only name likely to interest the Red Devils is that of Matthijs de Ligt.

The only feasible player Inter could offer in exchange for Pogba would be striker Lautaro Martinez, who is also being linked with a swap deal for Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona.

The current financial climate has led to increasing speculation about such swap deals and some of them are simply ridiculous. The second report involving Pogba yesterday has to be one of the worst yet. Calciomercato.com claims that PSG want Pogba and have offered Julian Draxler and none other than Angel di Maria in part exchange.

Di Maria’s time at Old Trafford was an unmitigated disaster and PSG teammate Marcin Bulka recently said the Argentinian hates United so much he changes the channel if they come on TV. The idea that either side would even contemplate a second bite at that particular cherry is bizarre, to say the least.

If Pogba is to leave Manchester United this summer, a swap deal would seem a very plausible way for it to happen. But such deals are notoriously difficult to organise, even if both players welcome the move.

