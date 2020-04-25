Real Madrid count the cost of potential Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester United have been given a boost in their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland after reports emerged of Real Madrid pulling out of the race.

The talented Norwegian is hot property in European football despite only just completing a move to Germany in January.

United were believed to be amongst those interested in Haaland before they lost out to Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s links with his former player were once said to have given him an advantage over others but they proved not to be the case.

Zinedine Zidane is said to be on the lookout for reinforcements in the forward position but it seems he’ll have to look elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mail, Madrid ended their interest in Haaland because of the potential agent fees that will need to be given to his father and his agent Mino Raiola.

The Red Devils have clashed with the super-agent in the past with their own player in Paul Pogba so perhaps they’re not any closer to securing the former RB Salzburg player.

Fans have long called for the club to avoid giving agents too much power or money but a move for Haaland could be too tempting to avoid.

