Real Madrid drop interest in Donny van de Beek, Man United on alert

Real Madrid have ended their interest in Manchester United target Donny van de Beek, according to Fichajes Futbol.

The talented midfielder came close to signing for los Blancos last summer but the deal did not come together in time. It has been widely reported that terms remained in place for the deal to finally be concluded this summer, with some reports even claiming that a pre-contract agreement had been signed.

However, the player himself denied that was the case and now, despite another excellent season in the recently suspended Eredivisie, the Spanish outlet claims that the Dutchman’s ship to Spain has now sailed.

The report says that whilst Van de Beek was ‘considered as a very important goal just a few months ago’, Real now have ‘has other priorities’.

According to their source ‘the coronavirus crisis has changed the panorama in this regard.’

‘Real Madrid has other priorities with a view to strengthening (Paul Pogba, Camavinga, Fabián …) and paying the €55 million [£47 million] that had been spoken of for Van de Beek is excessive.’

‘It seems that the possibility of seeing the Dutchman at the Santiago Bernabéu during the 2020-2021 season has been dropped entirely.’

The Red Devils will be put on alert by the news, with the 22-year-old representing an affordable and potentially world class midfielder to add to their roster. If Pogba does leave, Van de Beek would be high on the list of possible replacements and is a player that fits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s blueprint – humble, hardworking and committed players who have the X-factor.

