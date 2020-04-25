Roy Keane insists Manchester United have a long way to go

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has insisted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his troops have a long way to go in terms of catching up to Manchester City and Liverpool.

The legendary Norwegian had his men firing and in form before the temporary suspension of the league as they went 11 games unbeaten.

United finally appeared to be showing some consistency to their play before the current global health crisis struck.

However, Keane was more cautious with his praise and warned supporters there’s still some way to go.

Solskjaer will need to somehow rally his troops if the break in play ever ends and the hope is they could still somehow keep up their momentum.

According to Sports Mole, Keane said: “There is certainly a feel-good factor back at United over the last couple of games.

“There’s also the thought in the back of your mind where you think if Paul Pogba can come back and Marcus Rashford can get fit this season, it would be a big boost for them.

“But it’s still a long way back for United yet, they are a long way behind Manchester City and Liverpool. The signs are obviously a lot better than they were 6-12 months ago, the signings have all settled in well and will only get better with time.

“If we get around to playing games and they can have a good finish to the season, get one or two very good players again in the summer then that’s another big step in terms of their recovery, but there is still a bit to go.”

Manchester United need one or two quality signings for the starting XI with the rest of their transfer business being needed in depth.

Solskjaer has already managed to improve the squad well and he appeared to be reaping the rewards of the efforts he’s put in so far.

The former Molde man’s investments so far has also been superb as he brought in the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes who have all succeeded so far.

Odion Ighalo was also brought in on loan and has played well enough that there is talk of a potential permanent transfer.

