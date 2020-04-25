Three Manchester United players targetted, but not Paul Pogba – the week reviewed
Three Manchester United players targetted, but not Paul Pogba – the week reviewed

Jadon Sancho has dominated the headlines again this week but there has been plenty of other news as well. In case you missed them, here are The Peoples Person’s top ten articles from the week that was.

1. The week started with Sky Sports claiming that United aren’t in for Harry Kane after all. Here’s how they burst our bubble:

Sky Sports deny Manchester United’s Harry Kane interest

2. Meanwhile, things really have been going great on the Jadon Sancho front, with reports claiming United have agreed personal terms:

Jadon Sancho’s personal terms practically agreed, report says

3. And just in case it all goes wrong with Sancho, United have reportedly got this shortlist of alternatives for the right wing slot:

Manchester United’s shortlist of Jadon Sancho alternatives uncovered

4. We had another look into the future this week and at United’s incredible 16-year-old Shola Shoretire. Here’s an introduction to the teen prodigy, who is breaking records everywhere he goes:

Shola Shoretire: why everyone is raving about the 16-year-old

5. Erling Haaland is another player who is rarely out of the news but this week his home club Borussia Dortmund cast some light on how they see the future unfolding for the United target:

Borussia Dortmund don’t believe Erling Haaland will leave until this date

6. There’s no time like the present to rake over the past and Robin van Persie has revealed some shocking information about how his career at United came to an end:

Robin Van Persie blasts Louis Van Gaal for ‘ruthless’ sacking

7. An interesting transfer story came up this week as Roma are reportedly turning their attentions to Marcos Rojo because they can’t afford Chris Smalling:

Marcos Rojo lined up by Roma to replace Chris Smalling

8. And while we’re on the subject of unlikely transfers from United to Italy, read how Inter Milan have their sights set on Anthony Martial to replace Lautaro Martinez if he leaves:

Anthony Martial could be involved in Inter Milan swap deal this summer

9. Another in the list of transfers out of Old Trafford could be Diogo Dalot, who has emerged as a surprise target for PSG this week:

PSG show interest in Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

10. And last but never least, there has to always be some Paul Pogba news and this week it was about how Real Madrid are dropping interest and prioritising younger, cheaper alternatives:

Paul Pogba’s Real Madrid dream in tatters as alternatives lined up

United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.

