Wayne Rooney voted best ever Manchester United number 10

Wayne Rooney has been voted Manchester United’s greatest number 10 or advanced midfielder of all time.

Over a thousand people voted in a Facebook poll conducted by The Peoples Person as part of an exercise to choose United’s best ever eleven.

Rooney won the poll with 54% of the vote.

The England man played 393 games for the Red Devils and scored a record 253 goals. He also holds the record number of England goals with 53. He has won five Premier League titles and was twice voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Comments in support of Rooney’s votes included:

‘Rooney all day, you don’t beat the goal scoring record for nothing.’

‘My vote is for the all-time United top scorer, Wayne Rooney.’

‘Was going for Cantona, he changed the whole mentality of the club, but has to be Rooney – pure unadulterated class.’

‘Wayne Rooney is the greatest player to walk through Old Trafford. Rooney has everything you desire as a player. Wazza Wayne the king of Manchester United and it will remain that way for decades to come.’

Eric Cantona came second in the poll with 22% of the vote. Comments included:

‘Wayne Rooney is the most overrated player to ever play the game. Cantona all day long.’

‘This is asking the impossible, nothing to choose between them, all so special in their own ways. But i went for God.’

In a surprisingly disappointing third place came the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton, who only managed 16% of the vote. Comments in support of Sir Bobby included:

‘BOBBY done it with United and England and got the medals to prove it.’

‘Anyone who doesn’t pick Sir Bobby knows nothing about football. Greatest footballer these shores have ever produced.’

‘Charlton. All day Charlton.’

The great Dennis Viollet was fourth in the poll.

Fans are continuing the voting today as they aim to pick United’s greatest ever left winger. George Best, Gordon Hill, Ryan Giggs and Marcus Rashford are the candidates.

Man United are hoping to make Jadon Sancho the next player to wear the famous number 7 shirt. But how much do you know about the players who have worn it before? Take our quiz below to find out.